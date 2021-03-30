Dodge City man arrested on arson charge in fire at his grandparents' home

Anthony Addison, 31, was arrested over the weekend for an alleged arson incident that occurred on Friday evening.

According to Dodge City Fire Chief Ken Spencer, on Friday, March 16 at around 8:20 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to 1107 W. Beeson Road in Dodge City for a report of a structure fire.

"When crews arrived on scene they encountered heavy smoke and fire from a single-family, single-story residence," Spencer said. "There were no injuries due to the fire.

"There was extensive fire damage to the kitchen and what appeared to be a storage room. The rest of the house sustained heat and smoke damage."

According to Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis, Addison was arrested from the incident and confirmed Addison was the grandson of the homeowners on Beeson Road.

"We are still currently investigating the fire with the assistance of the Dodge City Police Department as well as the Kansas State Fire Marshall's Office who brought their accelerant detection canine to help process the scene," Spencer said.

The charge of arson is Severity Level 7 person felony, with a possible penalty between 11 and 34 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections and up to $100,000 in fines.

