Zero new deaths related to COVID-19 reported for Ford Co.

On Wednesday, March 31, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment added seven cases of COVID-19 in Ford County to its report, with a case rate of 169.1 per 1,000 people.

On March 29, there were 57 tests conducted with 44 tests done on March 30.

Due to the low numbers over the past two months, the City of Dodge City announced the closing of one of the state-sponsored testing sites that was stationed at the St. Mary’s Soccer Complex.

The city stated the site closed on March 20, "due to the consistently low number of testing over the last few weeks. Dodge City residents are reminded that the Ford County Health Department continues to provide free of charge COVID-19 testing to our residents."

There were zero new hospitalizations, ICU admissions, patient discharges and zero new deaths reported, keeping the overall total of COVID-19 related deaths in Ford County at 73.

According to KDHE director of communications Kristi Zears, a COVID-19 death is any person that died where the death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-COV-2 as the underlying cause of death or significant contributing factor to death. With autopsies, toxicology reports, etc., death certificates may not be finalized immediately and the review of death certificates is an ongoing process.

There were zero facilities listed on the Wednesday cluster summary report in Ford County, marking the ninth week in a row zero facilities were listed.

According to the KDHE, it will release the names of locations that have five or more cases with symptom-onset dates in the last 14 days.

On March 29, Dodge City Public Schools listed six active cases in its facilities, according to its website.

There is one staff member at Central Elementary School.

One student at Comanche Middle School.

One student at Dodge City Middle School.

Two staff members at Linn Elementary School.

One staff member at Northwest Elementary School.

