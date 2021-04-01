City installs self-service bill pay kiosks

In an effort to give more availability in paying your city utility bill, the City of Dodge City has acquired bilingual, self-service Justified Automated Collections Kiosk (JACK), a touch screen kiosk that allows residents to pay their utility bills through contactless services.

Currently there is one JACK located inside the main entrance of Village Square Mall, 2601 Central Ave., with a second location being set up on the north side of City Hall, 806 N. 2nd Ave. in late April.

JACK accepts cash, check or card payments for utility payments.

"Change will not be provided for cash payments made through the kiosk, but the overpayment will be added to the account for the next billing cycle," said city public information officer Abbey Martin. "Customers will need to have their paper bill, address, last name, or account number when using the kiosk."

The mall location of the kiosk can be accessed during all business hours when the mall is open. Once operational, the City Hall kiosk will be available for payments at all times.

A bilingual, real-time utility payment booth, JACK will not only allow residents to pay their outstanding bills but also uploads payment data to the account in real-time with residents able to view outstanding payments or account details.

According to Martin, the kiosks were purchased through Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas funds to improve health and safety measures by providing additional contactless service options.

"It came about due to COVID-19 and wanting more options to pay utility bills in a contactless form," said Martin. "Other cities that have recently implemented these kiosks include Osawatomie, Kans. and Pittsburg, Kans."

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com