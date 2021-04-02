Virtual services, programs encouraged for DCPL community members

As part of National Library Week, Dodge City Public Library is encouraging all members of the community to visit its website and access virtual services and programs.

The annual event runs from April 4-10 and according to DCPL executive director Lori Juhlin, National Library Week is a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities.

"Dodge City Public Library offers a wide array of online resources that are available from the comfort of home, including online electronic databases like A to Z, downloadable e-books and audiobooks from Sunflower eLibrary and Duolingo online language learning," said Juhlin. "The theme for this year’s National Library Week is 'Welcome to your library,' which promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building and that everyone is welcome to use their services."

National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country every April and was first sponsored in 1958.

For National Library Week, the public can show appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library’s website, following them on social media and the use of the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.

Additionally, DCPL announced that as of April 4, the library will be going fine free.

"Patrons will no longer be charged overdue fees and will be billed only for lost or damaged materials," said Juhlin.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, libraries across the country have had to adapt and made changes to services to continue support of its communities.

"Whether people visit virtually or in person, libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery and exploration," said Juhlin. "Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing computer and wi-fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home."

With virtual services such as virtual story times, DCPL is also providing access to Learning Express, to support online learning.

For more information, visit DCPL online at www.dcpl.info.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com