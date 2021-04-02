Mendoza to replace retiring Feist as DCHS principal

When Dodge City High School principal Jacque Feist announced her retirement for the end of the school year, Dodge City Public Schools didn't have to look far for her replacement.

On Wednesday, Dodge City USD 443 announced Martha Mendoza will replace Feist as the new DCHS principal after the USD 443 board of education approved the recommendation by USD 443 superintendent Fred Dierksen and a selection committee.

Moving to the U.S. when she was eight years old from Durango, Mexico, and moving to Dodge City when she was 13, Mendoza went on to receive her Associates of Arts degree from Dodge City Community College after graduating from Dodge City High School in 1989, followed by her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Newman University and her Master of Science in Educational Administration and Leadership from Kansas State University.

Not stopping there, Mendoza is a doctoral student at Kansas State University.

Since 1993, Mendoza has been a tutor, paraprofessional, substitute teacher, teacher, teacher leader, el interventionist, assistant principal, and principal at Dodge City Public Schools and for the past four years has been the principal of Beeson Elementary School.

“I am deeply honored to have been given this opportunity to serve as head principal of a school who helped shaped me," said Mendoza. "I have always admired Ms. Feist and know the legacy she leaves behind. "I will work diligently to honor and continue the hard work that has been done and embrace new possibilities.”

Mendoza is also the co-liaison for Kansas State University and USD 443 Dodge City Leadership Academy and is an adjunct professor at Newman University. In Dodge City she serves on the Dodge City Family YMCA board of directors and on the Dodge City/Ford County Community Facilities Advisory Board.

According to Dodge City Public Schools, Mendoza is an advocate for high quality public education and holds a deep love for her community and passion for all students, their families and staff members she serves.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com