Tractor Safety Course to Be Offered

Special to the Globe

Teenagers who are now turning their attention to securing employment for the summer can make themselves more marketable for jobs in agriculture by participating in the National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program offered by local K-State Research and Extension Offices.

This annual course will be offered on Saturday, May 1, on the campus of Dodge City Community College.

The purpose of this course is to provide teenagers with an appreciation and awareness of the needed safety practices around tractors and farm machinery.

The law requires any young person, ages 14 to 16 who will be employed by someone other than his or her mother or father on the farm to complete a certification course.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. The course runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Topics to be covered include: tractor safety operation, working with anhydrous ammonia, ATV safety, fire safety, grain safety and working with livestock.

A minimal registration fee covers the noon meal, breaks and handouts. K-State Research and Extension COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

Pre-registration is required by April 23.

A flyer and registration form can be found online at www.ford.ksu.edu.

You can pre-register by contacting the Ford County Extension Office at 620-227-4542 or by e-mailing csanko@ksu.edu.

A virtual option is also available by contacting your local Extension Office.