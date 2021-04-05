New traveling exhibit hits Boot Hill Museum from April 8 through May 25

A new traveling exhibit will be rolling in to Boot Hill Museum, nearly 100 years in the making.

"Spirited: Prohibition in America", is a traveling exhibit that will explore the Prohibition era that ran from 1920-1933 in the U.S. - a time when Americans could no longer manufacture, sell, or transport intoxicating beverages - from April 8 through May 25 at Boot Hill Museum.

The exhibit will showcase when flappers and suffragists, bootleggers and lobbyists, and legends, such as Al Capone and Carry Nation, defied rules and regulations against the government.

Based on the exhibition "American Spirits: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition, Spirited: Prohibition in America", is organized by the National Constitution Center out of Philadelphia, Pa., in partnership with Mid-America Arts Alliance out of Kansas City, Mo., and in collaboration with Daniel Okrent, author of "Last Call: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition".

"Spirited: Prohibition in America" is also possible through NEH on the Road which is a special initiative of the National Endowment for the Humanities and adapted and toured by Mid-America Arts Alliance, an organization founded in 1972.

Alongside the exhibit, will be Dodge City’s own long history of prohibition.

“Kansas passed prohibition laws in 1881, however, because it was Dodge City, the law was not enforced for several years,” said Boot Hill Museum assistant director Lyne Johnson. “Dodge City has always done things their own way and on their own terms, that’s for sure.”

According to the museum, visitors will learn of the adoption of the 18th Amendment in 1919, through its repeal with the 21st Amendment in 1933 as well as learn of the amendment process, the changing role of liquor in American culture, Prohibition’s impact on the "Roaring ‘20s," and the role of women and how current liquor laws vary from state to state.

The upcoming exhibition will draw on the history from both sides of the issue which ended when the need to generate revenue came from the need of an alcohol tax. However, the legacy of Prohibition is still felt today through alcohol laws at both Federal and state levels

“We want to give a special thanks to the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas for their support of our 2021 Traveling Exhibits. We appreciate all they have done for the museum,” said Boot Hill Museum executive director Lara Brehm.

"Spirited: Prohibition in America" exhibit will be included with general admission to the museum with Ford County residents getting free admission with proof of address.

For more information on the exhibit, visit www.maaa.org or www.nehontheroad.org.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com