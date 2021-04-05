10 area students receive $1,000 scholarship from Victory Electric

College tuition will be slightly more manageable for 10 area students who recently received an $1,000 Lightner Community Spirit Scholarship from the Victory Electric Cooperative Association.

The 10 recipients and their families are served by Victory Electric that through the scholarship program, recognize students who demonstrate academic success and show a commitment to making their community better.

The student scholarship recipients are as follows:

Isai Ceja, son of Juan Fransisco Ceja, of Dodge City, and Caryce Ceja Rivera, senior at Manhattan High School.

Ridge Estes, son of Brad and Mishaun Estes, senior at Bucklin High School.

Lauren Gleason, daughter of Jon and Heather Gleason, senior at Dodge City High School.

Elizabeth Goetz, daughter of Joe and Brandy Goetz, senior at Cimarron High School.

Gavin Jones, son of Ryan and Lora Miller, senior at Dodge City High School.

Cole Lehman, son of Roy Lehman and Deann Gillen-Lehman, senior at Ingalls High School.

Citlali Real, daughter of Heriberto and Ruth Real, senior at Dodge City High School.

Nathan Renner, son of Jeff and Nancy Renner, senior at Minneola High School.

Leah Stein, daughter of Dr. Mike and Coleen Stein, junior at the University of Kansas.

Kenny Zimmerman, son of Doug and Lisa Zimmerman, senior at Spearville High School.

“We congratulate the 2021 scholarship winners and are proud to reward the students for their academic success and dedication to their community,” said Victory Electric CEO Shane Laws. “As a not-for-profit cooperative, one of our guiding principles is ‘Commitment to Community,’ and I can’t think of a better way than a scholarship program to give back to the communities we serve and encourage youth to be involved in their individual communities.”

The Lightner Community Spirit Scholarship is named in honor of the Lightner family of Plymell, Kans.

According to Victory Electric, Richard Lightner served on the Victory Electric board of trustees for 37 years and his father, George, served 31 years prior to that. Both strongly supported Victory Electric’s community and youth programs.

To receive a Lightner Community Spirit Scholarship, an applicant must be an active member in good standing with the cooperative, or a dependent of such member to be eligible and must be a current full-time student or entering an accredited trade school, college or university.

For more information on eligibility or the application process, visit victoryelectric.net or contact Victory Electric’s communications department at askcommunications@victoryelectric.net.

