Fort Hays-Fort Dodge Military Road Storyboard

Bill Bunyan

Special to the Globe

For the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail, the Dodge City/Fort Dodge/Cimarron chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association is spotlighting sites along the trail in Ford and Gray Counties.

This week we are highlighting the storyboard about the Fort Hays - Fort Dodge Military Road located by S.E. A Road and US-283 highway on the way to Jetmore.

When the railroad reached Hays, the Military Road became part of the Santa Fe Trail until the Santa Fe Railroad reached Dodge City in 1872.

Visit the websites www.santafetrail.org and www.santafetrail200.org for information about the trail.

Information about the Santa Fe Trail also can be found on Facebook.

For local information, contact Bill Bunyan in Dodge City at 620-227-8203 and Deb Calhoun in Cimarron at 620-339-9616.