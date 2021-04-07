Volunteer group picked up trash along 14th Avenue

Members of the Ladies Community Outreach participated in a roadway clean-up along Comanche Street and 14th Avenue recently.

According to outreach mentor and sponsor Dan Reichenborn, due to COVID-19 this is the first volunteer event that "Those girls in the pink shirts" have been able to do in more than a year.

"It was sure good to see these girls and they were sure happy to be able to do that project," said Reichenborn. "You wouldn't believe the trash. It took 11 girls two and a half hours to clean just that little piece of Comanche across from Dillons and on 14th Avenue up to Hi Street. Several dozens of bags of trash."

The Ladies Community Outreach consisted of Dally Padilla, Mariah Biltz, Summer Stobaugh, Blanca Rivera, Alondra Valle, Yareli Lopez, Alayna Holecek, Olivia Ramos, Vianney Vargas and Emma Trejo.

Ladies Community Outreach has been volunteering in Dodge City for more than 25 years. LCO members are teen girls that volunteer at nearly 30 events each year.

