54 Dillons pharmacies across Kansas receive additional vaccines

Additional COVID-19 vaccines will be arriving at all 54 Dillons pharmacies across Kansas through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership.

Dillons Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., announced Dillons pharmacies will now offer the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, COVID-19 vaccines to residents, which may vary by location, in accordance with the state and local health departments rollout plan.

“We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive whichever vaccine is available to them at the earliest time of eligibility to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and we’ll do all we can to ensure they have access,” said Dillons Health and Wellness director Robert Tomasu. “At Dillons, we appreciate the expansion of this collaboration as we continue our efforts to vaccinate Kansans.”

Focusing first on priority populations as defined by federal and state governments, Dillons has supported the phased approach, according to the Kroger Co.

Additionally, Kroger Health offers diagnostic COVID-19 testing solutions and offers rapid antibody tests to customers.

For details on current eligibility, visit www.dillons.com/covidvaccine to schedule an appointment.

Appointments are mandatory to receive a vaccine at this time.

