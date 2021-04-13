DCHS senior earns agriculture scholarship

Bucklin Tractor & Implement has selected its agriculture scholarship recipient in Dodge City High School senior Halle Robinson.

According to BTI, the Bucklin Tractor & Implement Agriculture Scholarship program focuses on being an affiliate of their local Future Farmers of America chapter and be involved as a leader in school and their community.

"This scholarship also focuses on the high school student’s academic achievements and career goals," BTI said in a news release.

To be eligible for the scholarship, potential students answer an essay on how agriculture has helped develop characteristics, lifestyle and work ethic for them as an individual.

"BTI realizes the cost of higher education continues to increase, and BTI wants to be a partner with our area students to help with their aspirations to pursue a degree into the agricultural related field," BTI said. "Any student located in the BTI service area has the possibility of being a scholarship winner with the following criteria: minimal cumulative GPA of 2.5, being affiliated with its local FFA, and aspirations to pursue a degree in an agriculture related field at a two-year or four-year institute."

Robinson has been involved in 4-H, showing goats, horses and art including raising a Grand Champion market goat as well as a Grand Champion breeding doe.

She also served as both vice president and president for her FFA chapter, forensics, choir, musicals and drama club.

“Halle has been a real pleasure to be involved with during her tenure with FFA,” said Dodge City High School agriculture instructor Chris Fawcett. “Her greatest achievement was winning first place overall and getting a first-place team finish as well in the Equine Career Development event, however, did not get to go on to the state competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Robinson is a volunteer at Boot Hill Museum, Therapeutic Riding Center and The Depot Theater Company and is a member of the Southwestern Barrel Horse Association, National Barrel Horse Association, and Young Guns Youth Rodeo competing in barrel racing and pole bending.

After graduation, Robison plans on attending Northwestern Oklahoma State University to pursue a degree in agriculture with an emphasis in Animal Science to eventually become a veterinary pharmaceutical representative.

