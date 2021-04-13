Chief Nursing Officer Jamison earns Certified Professional in Patient Safety

Chief Nursing Officer at Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City Marsha Jamison, RN, MSN, has been recognized by the Certification Board for Professionals in Patient Safety naming her as a Certified Professional in Patient Safety.

“Earning this credential attests to Marsha’s professional competency in patient safety science and application,” said CBPPS president Patricia McGaffigan, RN, MS. “This achievement demonstrates her expertise in this critical discipline and positions her among those committed to and leading patient safety work.”

According to WPMC, Jamison earned the credential by passing a rigorous, evidence-based examination that tests candidates on their competency in patient safety science and application.

“It’s the people of WPMC making the difference every day in patient safety. I’m excited to earn this credential, and look forward to continuing to support the many levels of our team as we continue to fulfill our mission of making communities healthier,” said Jamison.

Jamison is privileged to use the CPPS credential with the conferring of the certification.

For more information on the CPPS credential, contact the Certification Board for Professionals in Patient Safety at 617-391-9927 or write to cpps@ihi.org.

