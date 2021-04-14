Distillery, VenuWorks partner for upscale dinner experience

What better way to get out of the house than to have an upscale dining experience.

On Thursday, April 29, United Wireless Arena, Boot Hill Casino & Resort Conference Center and Boot Hill Distillery will host the "Dinner with Chef Steve" event at the conference center at 6:30 p.m.

According to VenuWorks, manager of the conference center, the "Dinner with Chef Steve" of Boot Hill Casino & Resort Conference Center, will be limited to 40 people and begins at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour and continues with a custom-created five-course meal from 7 to 9 p.m.

"This initial 'Dinner with Chef Steve' will have a unique pairing with the Boot Hill Distillery, as the menu was created utilizing the local distillery gems in the preparation," said VenuWorks in a news release. "The Boot Hill Distillery will be present as well, with samples of their locally sourced liquors and a specialty cocktail."

Boot Hill Distillery will also offer a cash bar with offerings available.

Chef Steve will explain each menu selection and visit with attendees during the event.

Reservations will be available to the public starting Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. Reservations can be made by calling UWA at at 620-371-7390 or by visiting the UWA ticket office in person between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tables can be arranged from two people to eight people and limited settings will be $45 per person.

