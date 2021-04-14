Depot Theater Company hosts "15 Tens" Short Play Contest winners

Future play performers, writers, directors and crew members earned new experience recently as The Depot Theater of Dodge City held the “15 Tens” Short Play Contest.

According to the Depot, the contest, funded by the Mariah Fund, had potential contestants coming up with a play featuring an empty bench on the stage written into the script and any other props being able to fit inside a “banker’s” box.

The contest was open to all members of the community with the winners coming from area high school students.

According to Depot Theater board member Phil Handsaker, the winners were:

“Flint vs Marcus” by Dylan Pierce, of Ashland High School.

“Us Against the World” by Celia Gibson, of Ashland High School.

“The Battle” and “The Trainwreck” by Paige Lalicker, of Ashland High School.

“Careful on who you Trust” by Ashlynn Pierce of Ashland High School.

“Life of Crohn’s” by Creedance Saargent, of Ashland High School “Inability” by Remington Warren, of Minneola High School.

"Once selected these scripts were videotaped, with (Depot Theater) Company members Gayla Kirmer directing, Zaida Garcia running lights and Dodge City High School student Nash Dumler video recording," said Handsaker. "Despite a few setbacks due to COVID-19, the event was deemed a success and many Depot Theater board members would like to see this becoming an ongoing event."

The project involved members of 22 southwestern Kansas counties, and was the first of what the Mariah Fund hopes will be many future regional activities with the Depot Theater.

“I loved how excited the participants were for this event," said coordinator of the 15 Tens Project Terri Dieker. "As the filming moved forward, the script writers enjoyed the process so much that they didn’t seem to want to go home. It became almost like a class, with director Gayla providing director’s notes. It was such an experience to see all the creativity.”

The productions will soon be posted to the new Depot Theater website at depottheater.com.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com