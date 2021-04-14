Kansas Genealogical Society open house set for April 17

Special to the Globe

The Kansas Genealogical Society is open after the recess during COVID-19 closure.

On April 17, an Open House will be held in conjunction with the other activities at the Village Mall.

The library will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A short business meeting will be held at 1 p.m. followed by a presentation by Retired Lt. Colonel Lejay Warren on Researching Military Records.

Other volunteers will be available to assist with other genealogical research.

Individual classes on researching family are available by appointment.

The Library is open each Thursday and Friday from 1:30 to 5 p.m. and the first and third Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The library is in the lower level of the Village Mall in Dodge City.