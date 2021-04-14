David Pickering to play the Casavant Freres Opus 3935 Pipe Organ

St. Cornelius Episcopal Church in Dodge City will welcome renowned recording artist David Pickering as he plays the Casavant Freres Opus 3935 Pipe Organ on Saturday, April 24 at 6 p.m.

The recital will be Pickering playing the works of Bach, Brahms and Mendelssohn at the church, located at 200 W. Spruce St.

According to St. Cornelius Episcopal Church, Pickering is a recitalist, scholar, author and currently the professor of music and chair of the keyboard division at Kansas State University.

According to his bio, Pickering has performed across the U.S., Austria, Canada, England, Finland and Germany as well as Minnesota Public Radio’s Pipedreams, Iowa Public Radio and organlive.com.

He has four solo recordings on the organ music of American composers from the 20th century to present day such as new music by Daniel E. Gawthrop and Tyler White.

A pupil of Parley Belnap, James Higdon, J.J. Keeler, and Arlene Small, Pickering has earned degrees from the University of Kansas and Brigham Young University in organ performance and musicology.

For more information about Pickering, visit www.davidcpickering.com and https://www.facebook.com/dcpickering.

Admission to the performance is free, with donations to the Organ Fund welcome. For those unable to attend, the performance will be live streamed.

For more information on the Casavant Freres Opus 3935, visit https://www.casavant.ca/opus/st-cornelius-episcopal-church/.

