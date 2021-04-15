DCCC PTK Hosts Spring Induction Ceremony

Lance Ziesch

DCCC Media Specialist

The Kappa Psi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society hosted its Spring 2021 Induction Ceremony on the evening of Tuesday, April 13, in the Dodge City Community College Student Union Board Room.

At the meeting, the following officers were installed: Kaden Stapleton, president; Monica Mejia, vice president of service and Clara Bartlett, recording officer. The following students were inducted as new members: Kerry Garcia, Adriana Hernandez, Stephanie Holguin, Ashley Kramer, Monica Mejia, Kaden Stapleton and Josue Torres Lopez. In addition, Kerry Kuplic, DCCC associate professor of vocal music, was inducted as the new PTK faculty advisor.

In order to be eligible for PTK, students must have completed at least 12 hours of coursework toward an associate or bachelor’s degree (or at least six hours of coursework toward a one-year certificate) and have a cumulative 3.0 grade point average.

Active participation in PTK helps students build personal connections with a network of likeminded people around the United States and in other countries.

PTK members are eligible for millions of dollars in exclusive scholarships and grants, as well as opportunities to build the honor society’s four hallmarks of scholarship, leadership, fellowship and service.

PTK was founded on Nov. 19, 1918. The DCCC Kappa Psi Chapter was chartered on April 21, 1960.