University/Training Center hosting resource fair

The Dodge City Social Work Cohort will be hosting a free resource fair open to the public at the University/Training Center on Saturday, April 17 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The resource fair will be an opportunity for members of the community to learn about resources for people and their families.

Free food and drinks will be available to the first 100 people that attend sponsored by Pepsi and Pizza Hut.

Spanish speakers will be available.