New signup is underway for CFAP 2 assistance program

Signup has reopened for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 as part of the Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Farm Service Agency.

According to the USDA, the initial CFAP 2 signup ended on Dec. 11, 2020, but USDA reopened sign-up for CFAP 2 for at least 60 days which began on April 5, for producers to apply or make modifications to existing CFAP 2 applications.

“Most of the crops and livestock raised in Kansas, including many of them raised in our area, are eligible commodities for this program,” said county executive director for FSA in Ford County, Erin Huston. “If you missed getting an application in last fall, you now have the opportunity to apply for assistance. Our staff will help you through the application process, or if you need to make any modifications to your existing application.”

The CFAP 2 program provides direct financial relief to producers due to market disruptions and associated costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible for CFAP 2 are row crops, livestock, dairy, specialty crops, aquaculture and the recent addition of pullets and turfgrass sod.

According to Huston, producers are encouraged to call the Ford County FSA office at 620-227-3731, Ext. 2 for guidance on the process to complete an application.

Producers can also visit farmers.gov/cfap to access the online application portal or for information on application options.

Interested producers must complete a new application to be eligible for payment for CFAP 2 as this program is separate from the CFAP 1 program.

For additional one-on-one support, a call center is available for producers with the CFAP 2 application process. Call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee.

Additionally, to review eligible commodities and learn about the payment structure for each producers can visit farmers.gov/cfap.

