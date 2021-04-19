Great American Cleanup to coincide with Longmeyer dedication

In conjunction with Keep Dodge City Beautiful, the Great American Cleanup in Dodge City and the newly minted Jane Longmeyer Recycle Center will hold a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony on Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m.

According to city officials, the event will take place until 1 p.m. and will include a tour for attendees to learn more about the new center and operations.

"Keep Dodge City Beautiful has partnered once again with multiple agencies to provide a wide range of recycling opportunities for the public," said city public information officer Abbey Martin in a news release. "Ford County Household Hazardous Waste will be set up for safe disposal of household hazardous waste."

For the hazardous waste cleanup, the site will take in unwanted paint products, automotive products, pesticides, herbicides, batteries, and anything flammable and poisonous that you no longer need. Empty containers can be disposed of in your trash can.

The waste removal is free.

The Ford County Household Hazardous Waste operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 10972 113 Rd. For more information, call 620-227-4525.

The recycle center also wants to remind people that e-waste such as computers, VCR's, phones, desktop copiers/printers, scanners, and flat-screen televisions are now accepted at the center at all times.

For more information on e-waste, call public works staff at 620-225-8170.

Also on-site will be the Dodge City Police Department that will be accepting unwanted/outdated prescription medications.

The Ford County Humane Society will be accepting donations of good condition and clean pet crates, beds, towels, blankets, leashes, collars, food bowls and food as well.

For the high school floral design program, the recycle center will be accepting flower vases.

For more information on recycling and the Great American Cleanup event, contact Keep Dodge City Beautiful coordinator Corey Keller, at 620-225-8170.

