Informational city program returning May 18

In a continued effort to keep transparency between the City of Dodge City and its citizens, the city announced the return of the Engage Dodge program starting on May 18.

According to city officials, Engage Dodge is an interactive educational opportunity designed to introduce citizens to city services, programs and the employees who serve the Dodge City community through 10 sessions that will be held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

In the final session, those part of Engage Dodge will attend a city commission meeting to see the process live.

“Previously, the program was a partnership between the City’s Cultural Relations Advisory Board and the Dodge City Community College Adult Learning Center,” said city human resources officer Tara Schraeder. “The last time the program was hosted was in 2018, and with the increased transparency efforts, we decided to take a look at the program and redesign it to allow the community to gain more in-depth knowledge about our departments."

Schraeder added that participants will learn about challenges to city government, how the budget works and get a glimpse of day-to-day operations.

"The program will consist of informative presentations and tours that focus on City of Dodge City departments and functions," said Schraeder. "The program is an ideal way to become more familiar with all aspects of your local government, including the airport, fire & police departments, zoo, and so many more.”

Participants of Engage Dodge will be encouraged to attend all 10 sessions with additional information on each session coming soon.

“We will be accepting a max of 20 participants this year with a minimum age requirement of 18 years,” Schraeder said. “Applicants are being accepted until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12. If capacity is reached, we will start a waiting list in case spots become available."

To apply for Engage Dodge, visit https://www.dodgecity.org/1016/Engage-Dodge.

For more information or questions on Engage Dodge, contact Schraeder or Abbey Martin at 620-225-8100 or by email at taras@dodgecity.org or abbeym@dodgecity.org.

