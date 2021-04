Special to the Globe

The Crisis Center of Dodge City will hold a community appreciation luncheon as a way to say thank you to the community for its continued support over the last 40 years.

The luncheon will be held on Tuesday, April 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eisenhower Park, 205 Gunsmoke St., in Dodge City.

There will be walking tacos, cookies and giveaways during the come and go event.