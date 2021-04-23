Samuel Paz-Acosta, 19, arrested on attempted murder charge

Samuel Paz-Acosta, 19, has been arrested in charged with attempted first degree murder stemming from a shooting incident in Dodge City that occurred on Dec. 27, 2020.

According to Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis, Paz-Acosta was arrested after a four-month investigation where Paz-Acosta allegedly shot into a residence in the 400 block of East Spruce Street where a 19-year-old Dodge City man had been shot in the abdomen.

At the time of the shooting, the shooter fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

According to the complaint filed at Ford County District Court, the 19-year-old victim of the shooting was Jose Delores Corpus-Jacquez.

The complaint stated the intended target of the shooting was Miguel Romero.

According to the Ford County Attorney's Office, Paz-Acosta is charged with three counts from the shooting incident.

The count of attempted first degree murder is due to Paz-Acosta allegedly intending on shooting Romero.

The second count is for criminal discharge of a firearm due to Paz-Acosta allegedly, "recklessly and without authorization, discharging a firearm at a dwelling or structure which there is a human being whether the person discharging the firearm knows or has reason to know that there is a human being present and such criminal discharge resulted in great bodily harm to a person."

The third count is for aggravated battery due to Paz-Acosta, allegedly shooting Corpus-Jacquez.

All three counts are felony counts.

The count of attempted murder in the first degree is a Severity Level 1 Person felony with a possible penalty between 147 and 653 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections and up to $500,000 in fines.

