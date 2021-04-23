Wilroads Gardens principal named new Beeson Elementary principal

When Martha Mendoza was named the new principal for Dodge City High School, her replacement was needed at Beeson Elementary School.

That replacement came from Wilroads Gardens Elementary as Dodge City USD 443 announced Erica Teran will be the new principal at Beeson Elementary School.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have been able to work with the Wilroads team over the last four years," said Teran. "I am excited and look forward to the opportunity to continue to work with our families in USD 443. I am humbled by the opportunity to follow the work that Mrs. Martha Mendoza and the Beeson team have done.”

Born in Sun Valley, California, to migrant workers Marcos and Maria Rodela, Teran said she learned english from her "Tia Ana."

Teran is one of six children in the family, all graduates of Dodge City High School.

In 2003, Teran earned her Associates of Arts degree from Dodge City Community College and in 2004 her Bachelor of Science from Newman University.

In 2012, she earned her Master’s in educational administration and leadership through Kansas State University.

Over the past four years, Teran had been the principal at Wilroads Gardens Elementary where she also held many positions within the district as a speech paraprofessional for SKACD No. 613 at Wilroads, Beeson, Bright Beginnings and Sacred Heart, substitute, long-term substitute, student teacher, teacher, instructional coach and principal.

According to Teran, she is passionate about education and providing a school where students learn academics and life-long skills that will help them thrive as adults and community members.

She was a student-teacher in 2004 for fifth graders. Then over the next eight years was in a sixth grade classroom at Comanche Intermediate Center, before becoming an instructional coach for Comanche Middle School and Dodge City Middle School.

She was nominated for the Kansas Master Teacher and Teacher of the Year in 2009 and 2017 and in 2016 earned her initial building leadership license.

“Ms. Teran is an exemplary leader for students and staff," said Dodge City USD 443 superintendent Fred Dierksen. "Her focus on relationships and student achievement make her an outstanding candidate for any district. Her story is amazing, and we are thrilled that she has chosen Dodge City Public Schools.”

