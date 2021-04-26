Signup for financial assistance program runs from May 3-28

Under the Water Resources Cost-Share Program and Non-Point Source Pollution Control Program, the Ford County Conservation District will be accepting requests for state cost-share funds.

According Ford County Conservation District district manager Sheila McCarty, funding is provided by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Division of Conservation, through appropriation from the State Water Plan Fund.

"The Ford County Conservation District Board of Supervisors tailor state programs to meet critical conservation needs of landowners within their district," McCarty said in a news release.

For the Water Resources Cost-Share Program, landowners are able to received financial assistance by establishing water conservation practices that improve Kansas water resources.

Funding can be included for terraces, diversions, waterways, livestock wells, livestock tanks and livestock pipelines.

For the Non-Point Source Pollution Control Program, financial assistance is available for the protection or restoration of surface and groundwater quality for non-point source pollution control practices such as plugging abandoned water wells, failed septic systems, livestock wells, livestock tanks and livestock pipelines.

Signup for these programs runs from May 3-28.

Contact the Ford County Conservation District office at 620-227-3731, Ext. 3.

