DCHS assistant principal named new HR executive director

Current Dodge City High School assistant principal Jason Scheck will have a new title come July 1.

Scheck was recently named the new human resources executive director for Dodge City USD 443.

“I have been fortunate to meet and work directly with the great people of this district in many different capacities," said Scheck. "As the new executive director of human resources, I look forward to serving the great people of this district and community in yet another capacity. The success of our students ultimately comes through the success of our employees.”

Prior to being an assistant principal, Scheck had been a classroom teacher and coach for years. He had been a principal over the last seven years.

According to Dodge City Public Schools, Scheck had also participated in meetings at the state capitol to inform educators of upcoming legislation directly affecting schools and stakeholders.

From that participation, Scheck was able to implement procedures for attendance and disciplinary actions for students along with policies on and budgets to support legal school operations.

In 2000, Scheck earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Fort Hays State University and in 2007 received his Master of Education from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

Currently, Scheck is completing the District Leadership Program from Fort Hays State University.

“Mr. Scheck is a quality individual that has been successful throughout his career, including right here at 443," said Dodge City USD 443 superintendent Fred Dierksen. "He is a leader who values a team concept and will work hard to meet the considerable demands of HR.

"We are excited to expand his role to administration-level duties.”

