COVID-19 cases fall in Kansas

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas reported 1,476 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 9.7% from the previous week . Then, 1,634 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 were reported.

Kansas ranked 45th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 13.8% from the week before, with 407,147 cases reported. With 0.88% of the country's population, Kansas had 0.36% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 11 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 46 counties, with the best declines in Sedgwick, Shawnee and Butler counties.

Ford County reported nine cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported six cases and one deaths. Throughout the pandemic the county has reported 5,731 cases and 74 deaths.

Gray County reported one cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported two cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic the county has reported 562 cases and 14 deaths.

Hodgeman County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic the county has reported 211 cases and eight deaths.

Clark County reported four cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic the county has reported 252 cases and seven deaths.

Meade County reported four cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported three cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic the county has reported 510 cases and 12 deaths.

Edwards County reported three cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic the county has reported 263 cases and 12 deaths.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Kansas ranked 25th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 41.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 42.2%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Kansas reported administering another 140,399 vaccine doses, including 50,046 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 176,477 vaccine doses, including 79,468 first doses. In all, Kansas reported it has administered 1,956,276 total doses.

Within Kansas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Clark, Pawnee and Marion counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Johnson County, with 367 cases; Sedgwick County, with 313 cases; and Wyandotte County, with 130. Weekly case counts rose in 34 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Marion, Douglas and Cowley counties.

In Kansas, 15 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 14 people were reported dead.

A total of 308,883 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 4,924 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 32,077,178 people have tested positive and 572,200 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.