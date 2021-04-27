Stauth Memorial Museum exhibit on Peaceful Witness in WWI to close

MONTEZUMA — On Saturday, May 1, the traveling exhibit, "Voices of Conscience: Peace Witness in the Great War," will come to a close at Stauth Memorial Museum in Montezuma.

According to Stauth Museum director Kim Legleiter, the Voices of Conscience exhibit showcases peace-minded witnesses against the First World War that occurred from 1914-1918.

The exhibit featured men and women, religious believers and secular humanitarians, political protesters and sectarian separatists.

"They resisted U.S. involvement in the war, the enactment of military conscription, the war bond drives, and the denial of freedom of speech under the Espionage and Sedition Acts," said Legleiter. "For this resistance many suffered community humiliation, federal imprisonment, and mob violence at the hands of a war-crusading American public.

"This exhibit lifts up the prophetic insights and the personal courage of World War I peace protesters, and suggests parallels to the culture of war and violence in our world today."

The exhibit holds 10 themes, each theme having a module filled with texts and quotes that show exploration and reflection of those involved.

Voices of Conscience was developed at Kauffman Museum from a team of historians and museum professionals that examined such questions as:

Who speaks for peace in times of war?

What am I willing to fight for?

What am I willing to die for?

Is paying for war participating in war?

How would I respond to violence?

Who are the voices of conscience today?

Some of the highlighted themes were that of the death of the Hutterite Martyrs of Alcatraz and the tarring and feathering of Mennonite farmers in Kansas.

For more information on the exhibit, visit VoicesOfConscienceExhibit.org.

The Stauth Museum asks to call in advance for groups of five or more with tours and groups welcome by appointment.

Contact 620-846-2527 for information or to set up a tour.

Hours for the Stauth Museum, 111 N Aztec Street in Montezuma, are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4:30 p.m.

They are open Sunday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

They are closed on Mondays and all major holidays.

Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted to help pay for the exhibit.

Visit www.stauthmemorialmuseum.org for up-to-date exhibit and museum information.

