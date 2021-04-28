How blood donations can be done after vaccination

Another round of American Red Cross blood drives are coming in May but one question being asked is, what about donating if I received the COVID-19 vaccine?

According to the Red Cross, individuals that are symptom-free, feeling well and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name, there will be no limitations or set timetable on when individuals can make a donation.

Additionally, the Red Cross encourages donations for reasons such as:

Donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed in May to help ensure blood products are available for patients now and into summer.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in May will be automatically entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five, powered by Suburban Propane.

Plus, those who make it in to give May 1-15 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Schedule an appointment now to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

The following locations will be holding blood drives in May:

Clark County

May 11 — 1 to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 310 N. Main, Ashland.

May 4 — 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Minneola High School, 111 E. Locust, Minneola.

Edwards County

May 7 — 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Edwards County Fair Building, 1305 S. Niles, Kinsley.

Ford County

May 5 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dodge City High School, 2201 Ross Blvd., Dodge City.

Kiowa County

May 14 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 600 W. Lincoln, Greensburg.

For more information on blood donation eligibility, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Eligibility.

