How blood donations can be done after vaccination
Another round of American Red Cross blood drives are coming in May but one question being asked is, what about donating if I received the COVID-19 vaccine?
According to the Red Cross, individuals that are symptom-free, feeling well and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name, there will be no limitations or set timetable on when individuals can make a donation.
Additionally, the Red Cross encourages donations for reasons such as:
- Donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed in May to help ensure blood products are available for patients now and into summer.
- Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in May will be automatically entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five, powered by Suburban Propane.
- Plus, those who make it in to give May 1-15 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
Schedule an appointment now to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The following locations will be holding blood drives in May:
Clark County
May 11 — 1 to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 310 N. Main, Ashland.
May 4 — 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Minneola High School, 111 E. Locust, Minneola.
Edwards County
May 7 — 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Edwards County Fair Building, 1305 S. Niles, Kinsley.
Ford County
May 5 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dodge City High School, 2201 Ross Blvd., Dodge City.
Kiowa County
May 14 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 600 W. Lincoln, Greensburg.
For more information on blood donation eligibility, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Eligibility.
To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com