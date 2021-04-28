Ford County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 21% people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 21% of people living in Ford County are fully vaccinated as of April 27, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Kansas reported 309,371 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.51% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Kansas as of April 27 are Graham County (42%), Marshall County (41%), Mitchell County (36%), Jackson County (36%) and Greeley County (35%).

For a county-by county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Kansas have been vaccinated so far?

42% of people in Kansas have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1,223,021 people

30% of people in Kansas are fully vaccinated, for a total of 879,588 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.