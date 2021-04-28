Museum to highlight western Kansas art for early summer

MONTEZUMA — Starting on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, the Stauth Memorial Museum will hold a two day “hang-in” of art displays featuring work from western Kansas artists.

The art will be on display for four weeks, from Tuesday, May 11 through Saturday, June 12.

According to Stauth Museum director Kim Legleiter, the exhibit is designed to give the many talented artists in western Kansas a showcase to exhibit their work.

Amateur and professional artists will be able to display paintings, sculpture, photography, textiles, mixed media, glass & metal art, drawings and more for the exhibit.

According to Legleiter, western Kansas is anywhere west of Hays.

"This is not a juried (judged) art exhibit, but just a fun way to showcase the many exceptionally artistic and gifted people in western Kansas," said Legleiter. "The Art “Hang-In” concept is all artwork will be 'hung' as it comes in the door.

"Art will be 'Hung' or placed in approximate order of arrival, hence the term 'Hang-In.'"

For art pieces demonstrating a three-dimensional look, it will be displayed on tables, pedestals, or enclosed vitrines as it arrives in the museum.

"We wish to extend an invitation to everyone who might want to participate to call the Museum at 620-846-2527 so we can provide you with all the information you need to enter," said Legleiter. "Please come share in our appreciation of the arts and the very talented artists in western Kansas."

The Stauth Museum asks to call in advance for groups of five or more with tours and groups welcome by appointment.

Contact 620-846-2527 for information or to set up a tour.

Hours for the Stauth Museum, 111 N Aztec Street in Montezuma, are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4:30 p.m.

They are open Sunday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

They are closed on Mondays and all major holidays.

Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted to help pay for the exhibit.

Visit www.stauthmemorialmuseum.org for up-to-date exhibit and museum information.

