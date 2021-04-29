Several Arbor Day events scheduled throughout Friday

In celebration of Arbor Day on Friday, April 30, the City of Dodge City will hold tree-plantings throughout the day at various locations.

According to city public information officer Abbey Martin, there will be tree plantings at Beeson Arboretum Park, Centennial Park and Arrowhead West's North Facility at St Mary's beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday.

At Beeson Arboretum Park trees of Crimson Sunset Maple and an Oregon Trail Maple, will be planted on the park's west side near the play equipment.

Then at 11:30 a.m., staff will plant a dedication tree at Centennial Park, located at Central Avenue and La Mesa Drive, in honor of the late Alan Cunningham and his family, who was the former Dodge City USD 443 superintendent who died in 2017.

The dedication is to celebrate his career and many contributions to the community over the years. The tree will be a Chinkapin Oak, that will be planted west of the water tower.

At 2 p.m., a memorial tree planting will take place at the North Arrowhead West facility that will be planted on the east side of the property.

The tree will be in honor of all the Arrowhead West clients who have passed away in the last year.

"Arbor Day is a national celebration sponsored by the National Arbor Day Foundation to promote the planting and care of trees," Martin said. "Each year the foundation recognizes communities who have made tangible efforts in tree planting and care as a 'Tree City USA' member.

"Dodge City has been a Tree City USA community since 1976, a member for 45 years. We are one of 16 communities in the country that have been part of the organization since its inception.

"Forestry staff has started their spring tree plantings by planting trees in Kiwanis, Thurow and Ford Parks. The majority of the trees are being planted along the perimeter of the park spaces and the center section of the walking trail at Thurow Park."

