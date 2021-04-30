K-State Garden Hour: Upcoming Gardening Webinar Schedule

Special to the Globe

Join K-State Research and Extension for their successful new gardening series called "K-State Garden Hour." The free weekly series is every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom.

This virtual series provides information on a variety of horticultural topics, as well as highlights educational topics related to plant selection, entomology, plant pathology and integrated pest management.

Whether you are new to gardening or have some experience, you're sure to learn something new. Discussions will be led by K-State Extension Professionals throughout the state. This event can include up to 1000 participants in the live session. Sessions will be recorded and posted online after each event.

The following are the featured presentation topics for the next few weeks: Wednesday, June 17: "Bugs Galore: Bagworm, Japanese Beetle, Mosquitoes, And Other "Bug" Related Pests," presented by Dr. Raymond Cloyd, Professor and Extension Entomology Specialist.

Dr. Cloyd will provide a brief overview of bagworms, Japanese beetles, mosquitoes, and other summer insect and mite pests. The presentation will discuss biology, damage, and management strategies that can be implemented now to control pest populations and mitigate plant damage. There will be time afterward for any questions.

Wednesday, June 24: "Identifying Garden Insects – Integrated Pest Management Steps for the Garden,” presented by Frannie Miller, K-State Pesticide Safety and IPM Coordinator.

There are countless insects in a garden, but which are friendly and which are foe? Frannie will cover what insects you may want to know, in order to identify what is in your garden. Then, learn what you can do to discourage the pests in your garden.

Wednesday, July 1: "Weed Management in the Lawn & Garden,” presented by Jesse Gilmore, Wildcat Extension District Horticulture Extension Agent.

Every gardener wages war on weeds, which compete with desirable plants for water, nutrients, and sunlight. Is that struggle always necessary, and what are the different ways to keep weeds from appearing where you don't want them? Jesse will explain what defines a weed, how they grow, the hidden merits of weeds, and methods of keeping weeds in check.

To view more webinars in the series, visit our website. Each event has a separate registration page. You will need to click on and register for each webinar that you would like to attend. You can preregister for each online webinar and access past webinars online.

You can also find, promote and share each webinar on Facebook, via the Facebook Events.

If you have any questions, please email our team at ksuemg@k-state.edu.