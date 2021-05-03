College makes 2-year deal for e-books

Dodge City Community College board of trustees approved a two-year contract with Cengage software for e-books for students.

According to DCCC chief financial officer Jeff Cermin, the contract approved will be for Aug. 12 through Aug. 12, 2023.

"The cost to the College is $144,000.00 per year; for 1,600 individual student book licenses," said Cermin. "If a student takes a class that does not utilize a Cengage product, that book will be made available at the DCCC bookstore and the cost will be covered with a DCCC bookstore scholarship."

The Cengage software had been used by the college in the fall of 2020 and according to Cermin, was used by five instructors teaching five courses with 75 students, to 41 instructors teaching 44 courses (17 multiple section courses).

The trustees approved the contract with a 7-0 vote.

