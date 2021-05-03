Grand opening of Boot Hill Museum expansion coming May 6

To honor the $6 million STAR Bond project, Gov. Laura Kelly will be in Dodge City on May 6 for the grand opening of the Boot Hill Museum expansion project.

According to Boot Hill Museum, the new expansion building features 12 interactive exhibits, located at 500 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd. There will be additional parking available on 3rd Avenue.

The grand opening will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will have a tour and photo opportunities for anyone wishing to attend. The ribbon cutting will be held at 2 p.m.

""Boot Hill Museum is a tourism and economic driver located in historic Dodge City," Boot Hill Museum said. "The Dedication Ceremony for the expansion coincides with National Travel and Tourism week. "The week celebrates the value that travel holds for our economy, businesses, and personal well-being.

"Boot Hill Museum is a destination for people all over the world to experience Dodge City history in unique ways. Boot Hill Museum is open 362 days per year and features 46 exhibits and a working Long Branch Saloon and Rath General Store. During the summer season, guests can watch the world-famous gunfights and Long Branch Variety Shows daily."

