10 area high school students receive $1,000 scholarships

Another round of higher education scholarships were awarded recently, this time by American Implement and Western State Bank as they announced 10 area high school seniors will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The 2021 Ag Future Scholarships are awarded based on high school seniors planning to go into Ag-related programs or for degrees at community colleges and universities or technical school.

According to Western State Bank public relations officer Sarah Waller, scholarship qualifications for students were based on factors such as, the students were required to have a minimum of a 3.0 grade point average, reside in a qualifying western Kansas or eastern Colorado county and plan to pursue an Ag-related program.

"Additional factors such as grades, letters of recommendation, community involvement and participation in extracurricular activities were also considered," said Waller.

The following students are those receiving the 2021 Ag Future Scholarship:

Halle Robinson, Dodge City High School.

Cole Lehman, Ingalls High School.

Rilee McGraw, Garden City High School.

Blakely Aldridge, Weskan High School.

Garin Cooper, Saint Francis Community High School.

Kayler Getz, Quinter High School.

Dane Scheetz, Oakley Senior High.

Aaron Skidmore, South Gray High School.

Landon Trout, Scott Community High School.

Matthew Morgan, Lakin High School.

