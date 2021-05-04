DCMS uniform donations can be made in the morning now through May 19

The first-ever uniform drive is currently underway at Dodge City Middle School as students will be able to donate their uniforms for upcoming DCMS students.

According to DCMS, the drive is running through May 19 with student council representatives awaiting outside of the DCMS office and athletic entrance in the morning.

"There will be three bins labeled, 6th, 7th and 8th where students can donate their uniforms by their grade in the bin," DCMS said in a news release.

The following items can be donated:

Shoes

Khakis

Shorts (khaki)

Jeans with no holes

Polos (Red, Black, White and Gray)

Spirit Shirts (Red, Black, White and Gray)

P.E. shirts

P.E. shorts

"We would like to encourage anyone who would like to donate to be a part of this," said DCMS student council sponsor Danna Pogue. "Many of our families in the community struggle to provide these things and STUCO students felt this would be away to help out their students."

As part of the donation drive, students will also be in competition as the grade with the most donated uniforms will be able to win a non-uniform day.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com