Cleanup day sees STUCO students fill 20 bags of trash

On April 29, members of the Dodge City Middle School student council participated in a Campus Cleanup Day where the students picked up trash and planted new flowers around the DCMS campus.

According to DCMS, students also drew positive sayings and pictures along the sidewalks.

"At the beginning of the morning we formed a troop line and began by walking on the south side of our campus down Morgan street to clean up the fields and then headed north through the ditch between the soccer fields and the Fire Dept. where the kids gathered over 20 bags of trash," said DCMS Student Council sponsor Danna Pogue.

The STUCO students also cleaned areas near Soule Elementary School and Northwest Elementary School before returning back the DCMS campus

"Taking care of our campus and showing our kids that having pride in what belongs to us as a community is very important to STUCO," said Pogue. "The kids not only shared this experience with each other but reflected on how much it truly makes a difference when we invite other schools who come and use are facilities to play sports and do other activities how they see our campus when it is clean.

"It truly makes us feel proud and feel like we make a difference."

