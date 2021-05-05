City makes amendment to downtown streetscape design

City commissioners approved an amendment of the design for the Downtown Streetscape Project on Monday.

The amendment would be for $337,619.

"This brings the total contract for design to $562,370," city director of engineering Ray Slattery said. "You may recall at the Sept. 21, 2020 meeting you approved phase one of the Downtown Street Scape Design which was more or less a discovery phase. At that point we knew we were coming back to you with phase two to determine and finish the design of the project."

According to Slattery, funding would come from the STAR Bonds project.

The Downtown Streetscape Project would be for a new design and construction of Front Street from 3rd Avenue to Central Avenue; from the building face to Wyatt Earp Boulevard along with 1st Avenue from Wyatt Earp Boulevard to Gunsmoke Street; 2nd Avenue from Front Street to Gunsmoke Street; 3rd Avenue from Wyatt Earp Boulevard to Gunsmoke Street and Central Avenue from Wyatt Earp Boulevard to Vine Street.

Commissioners approved the amended design 5-0.

A traffic signal improvement project at the intersection of Central Avenue and Soule Street/University Drive was approved unanimously by the commission for $71,500 to Phillips Southern Electric LLC.

Funding would come from the city special streets fund.

Commissioners also approved a bid from Shor-Line for $56,792.62 to replace animal cages at the Dodge City Animal Shelter.

According to city officials, improvements for the animal shelter began in 2020 with replacing cages for cates and dogs to meet the requirements for state standards of housing animals.

"It should be an improvement for the animals and the staff," director of administration Ryan Reid said. "They're larger and meet state requirements and are easier to clean."

According to Reid, the cost would be for $55,018.86.

With the approval it concludes the last batch of new cages for the shelter to complete the project.

The cages were approved 5-0.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com