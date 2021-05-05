Grant program open to all local nonprofit organizations

In partnership with CoBank, Victory Electric announced the annual CoBank Sharing Success grant is now available for local nonprofit organizations.

According to Victory Electric vice president of communications Jerri Whitley, the community program is capped at $20,000 and aims to support local communities.

CoBank, a national nonprofit cooperative bank, provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water, electric and communications providers.

Its $4 million sharing success fund, matches charitable contributions made by its cooperative members to local nonprofits and celebrates the role cooperatives play in individual communities.

“Rural communities and cooperatives like Victory Electric are lucky to have the generous support of CoBank and we are thankful for the contributions that enable us to help make our communities a better place to live and work,” said Whitley. “In the last nine years, Victory Electric has awarded $105,000 in sharing success grants to nonprofit organizations in our service area.”

According to CoBank, collaborating with its customers to support worthy causes they care about is a way for it to make a positive difference and fulfill its mission of service to rural America.

The program has generated more than $56 million in total charitable donations in rural areas across the country since 2012.

“Thanks to the generosity of Victory Electric’s board of trustees and CoBank, the Sharing Success Grant enables us to give back to the communities we serve,” said Victory Electric CEO Shane Laws. “We urge all eligible nonprofits to take advantage of Sharing Success and together we can make a meaningful impact in rural Kansas.”

This year will mark the 10th anniversary of the sharing success grant first going to The Bucklin Library for its new library building.

Since 2012, grants have gone to Mission of Mercy for its free dental clinic in Dodge City; The Stauth Memorial Museum in Montezuma for the “Suits in Space” Smithsonian exhibit; Manna House shelter and food pantry in Dodge City for repairs to its facilities; The Depot Theater in Dodge City for an upgrade to its theater sound system; the Ford Country Historical Society for repairs to preserve the history of the Home of Stone - Mueller Schmidt House; the Ford County Sheriff’s Office for security upgrades; The Ingalls Recreation Commission for repairs and upgrades to the Ingalls community swimming pool and the Salvation Army and New Chance, Inc. in Dodge City for a new headquarters capital campaign and computer system upgrades, respectively.

For more information or to apply for the 2021 CoBank Sharing Success grant, visit https://www.victoryelectric.net/cobank-sharing-success-grant. The deadline to apply is no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com