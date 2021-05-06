Garden City man dead after vehicle rollover during chase

On Wednesday, Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr confirmed Luis Salgado, 23, of Garden City, died from injuries sustained during a law enforcement vehicle pursuit on Sunday, May 2, that began in Gray County.

Salgado had been a suspect in an alleged stabbing that took place in Garden City.

According to Carr, at around 2:55 a.m. on May 2, Ford County Emergency Communications sent a be-on-the-lookout for a suspect wanted in Garden City who was involved in a stabbing.

Gray County deputies located the suspect vehicle west of Cimarron on Highway 50 at around 3:17 a.m.

Gray County deputies attempted to stop the vehicle by activating their emergency equipment, however, the driver failed to yield to the emergency equipment and a pursuit continued into Ford County which led to Ford County deputies joining the pursuit at 3:24 a.m.

"A tire deflation device was deployed west of Dodge City contacting one of the vehicle tires," said Carr. "The driver continued east into the City limits of Dodge City before going off the roadway near the intersection of Matt Down and Wyatt Earp Blvd., striking a power pole then rolling several times.

"The driver was ejected from the vehicle and Ford County Fire/EMS responded to the scene and transported the driver to Western Plains (Medical Complex)."

Carr said on Wednesday that the incident is still under investigation.

