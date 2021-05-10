New COVID-19 cases plummet in Kansas

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,450 new cases. That's down 15.6% from the previous week's tally of 1,717 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kansas ranked 44th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 16.9% from the week before, with 286,109 cases reported. With 0.88% of the country's population, Kansas had 0.51% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, seven states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 49 counties, with the best declines in Johnson, Geary and Douglas counties.

Ford County reported seven cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 12 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,750 cases and 75 deaths.

Gray County reported one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 564 cases and 14 deaths.

Hodgeman County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 211 cases and eight deaths.

Clark County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 252 cases and seven deaths.

Meade County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported three cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 513 cases and 12 deaths.

Edwards County reported one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 264 cases and 12 deaths.

Kansas ranked 27th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 43.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 45.8%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Kansas reported administering another 92,651 vaccine doses, including 25,343 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 97,320 vaccine doses, including 30,614 first doses. In all, Kansas reported it has administered 2,146,247 total doses.

Within Kansas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Chase, Scott and Atchison counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Johnson County, with 365 cases; Sedgwick County, with 343 cases; and Wyandotte County, with 139. Weekly case counts rose in 32 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Butler, Scott and Riley counties.

In Kansas, 34 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 21 people were reported dead.

A total of 312,050 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,017 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 32,707,750 people have tested positive and 581,754 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.