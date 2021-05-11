"Memo" Gutierrez named American Legion Dept. Policeman of the Year

On Friday, May 7, members of the District 8 American Legion honored Dodge City Police Department Cpl. Guillermo, “Memo” Gutierrez for his years of service and the American Legion Department Policeman of the Year.

Gutierrez has been officer with the DCPD for 10 years and is a member of its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, according to the Legion.

“Cpl. Gutierrez was one of the first police officers I met after I was appointed city manager,” city manager Nick Hernandez said. “He’s a good officer serving on a good police force. I’m proud of Cpl. Gutierrez and our police force.”

Additionally, assistant city manager Melissa McCoy shared praise for Gutierrez saying, "“We couldn’t be prouder. We’re fortunate to have officers like Memo. He won the Dodge City Police Department Officer of the Year award in 2015 and received a Life Saving Award."

Fellow officers, DCPD patrol commander Captain Shannon McGee and DCPD patrol Lieutenant Lee Kolbeck spoke on the honor given to Gutierrez.

“He’s doing a great job for our police department,” McGee said. “He has also been teaching Spanish for law enforcement officers across the state of Kansas in partnership with the Kanas Law Enforcement Training Center.”

Kolbeck added, “In addition to doing a great job for the Dodge City Police Department, Cpl. Gutierrez has assisted numerous federal agencies including DEA, Homeland Security, FBI and KBI.”

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com