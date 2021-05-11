Forensics team will next compete in National Individual Event TOC

For the Kansas State Speech Championship 14 Dodge City High School Forensics students competed in 18 events recently with the team finishing 8th overall and nine making it into the semifinals and three into the finals.

According to DCHS forensics coach Johnny Dunlap, to qualify for the tournament, students had to earn a 1st or 2nd place finish in an open invitational earlier this season.

Under Dunlap, this marks the second time the team has competed in State Championships since the tournament was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

“Two years ago, this team had no Lincoln-Douglas Debaters, and finished with only one student in finals," said Dunlap. "I believe she took fourth place. We also did not have as many break to semifinals, so even in this challenging year, where almost everything we do is different, these students rose to the occasion and improved. "I could not be prouder of these resilient, dedicated competitors.”

The following are the results of the championship for the DCHS team:

Alicia Santos (Senior) was the State Runner-Up in Original Oration and also competed in Dramatic Interpretation.

Alexis Hinderliter (Sophomore) was the State Runner-Up in Prose Interpretation.

Halle Robinson (Senior) took 3rd place in Prose Interpretation and also competed in Humorous Interpretation.

Angel Amaro (Senior) and Bryce Moore (Senior) were semifinalists in Duo Interpretation.

Rebekah Mazza (Junior) was a semifinalist in both Program of Oral Interpretation and Poetry Interpretation.

Hever Arjon (Senior) was a semifinalist in United States Extemporaneous Speaking, competed in Original Oration and Lincoln-Douglas Debate and was the only one triple-entered in the tournament.

Mahrynn Knutson (Sophomore) and Serenity Gruver (Freshman) were semifinalists in Duo Interpretation.

Students who competed but did not make the elimination round were: Olivia Ramos (Senior) in Program of Oral Interpretation; Allison Haselhorst (Senior) in Dramatic Interpretation; Anna Ridgway (Senior) in Prose Interpretation; Brennan Carbajal (Sophomore) in Lincoln-Douglas Debate and Impromptu Speaking and Jasmine Moreno (Sophomore) in Prose Interpretation.

Up next the forensics team will compete in the National Individual Event Tournament of Champions before the National Championships which will be held in June.

