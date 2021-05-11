WPMC CEO Recognizes Employees During National Hospital Week

Scott Wallace

WPMC CEO

From May 10-16 is National Hospital Week and Western Plains Medical Complex would like to recognize the men and women who work hard every day to provide high quality, compassionate care for patients and their families in southwestern Kansas.

Western Plains Medical Complex is more than a place where people go to heal, it is a part of the local communities that fosters health and represents hope.

From providing treatment and comfort to the sick, to welcoming new life into the world, Western Plains Medical Complex is central to our healthy and optimistic communities.

National Hospital Week, first and foremost, is a celebration of people.

We’re extremely proud of each member of our hospital team and we recognize the important role they have to foster healing by providing achieving the highest potential outcomes for the patients and communities we serve.

National Hospital Week dates back to 1921 when it was suggested by a magazine editor who hoped a community wide celebration would alleviate public fears about hospitals.

The observance is sponsored nationally by the American Hospital Association (AHA).

The formal observation of National Hospital Week occurred when Calvin Coolidge issued an official presidential proclamation.

Since that time, the AHA and its affiliated state hospital associations have carried on the tradition of recognizing hospital employees for one special week each year.

It’s always been about our people. Change is inevitable, but our goals and our mission to maintain a patient-centered environment that encourages innovation and teamwork in achieving excellence remain constant.

Our people want the very best for our patients and that’s what they bring to Western Plains Medical Complex every day of the year.