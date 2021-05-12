UWA to host Blue Öyster Cult with guest HeadEast

Hard rock and heavy metal icons Blue Öyster Cult, will be heading to United Wireless Arena on Friday, July 9 at 7 p.m. with tickets going on sale on Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m.

For 40 years, the Long Island, New York, band is considered one of the pioneers of the hard rock scene when it began in 1972 with its first self-titled album that later inspired bands such as Metallica.

From there the band released classic songs such as "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" from 1976's Agents of Fortune, "Godzilla" from 1977's Spectres and "Burnin' for You" from 1981's Fire of Unknown Origin.

Representatives from Blue Oyster Cult said, “We realized we're a 'classic rock' band. That's what we are, that's what we do best, that's what we know.”

The band members consist of BÖC's original core duo of vocalist/lead guitarist Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser, vocalist/rhythm guitarist Eric Bloom are joined by Richie Castellano on guitar and keyboards and the longtime rhythm section of bass guitarist Danny Miranda and drummer Jules Radino.

The band says it is proud of its sounds, "for disenfranchised music lovers who don't like the homogenized, prefabricated pop or sound‐alike, formulaic rap‐metal, which monopolizes the radio airwaves and best‐seller charts."

Other notable songs are "Cities on Flame with Rock and Roll," "Then Came the Last Days of May," "I Love the Night," "In Thee,""Veteran of the Psychic Wars," "Dominance and Submission," "Astronomy," "Black Blade" and "Shooting Shark."

BÖC will be joined by the band HeadEast when they take the stage on July 9.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the United Wireless Arena box office at 620-371-7880 or online at www.UnitedWirelessArena.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices are $34, $44, $49, or $59 based on location.

