Evan Wilson recognized for commitment to helping others

Western Plains Medical Complex pharmacy director Evan Wilson has been named the 2021 Mercy Award winner by the hospital.

According to WPMC, the Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

Established in 2002, the Mercy Award is an annual recognition program to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer and is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.

“At Western Plains, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said WPMC CEO Rick Wallace. “We are extremely proud to recognize Evan for his efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. He goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person he encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson successfully and creatively navigated the supply chain to serve the hospital and community before, during and beyond the pandemic which led to the nomination for the award by his peers for going above and beyond what was needed for the community.

“Evan has made tremendous improvements in our pharmaceutical world at WPMC, and outside of the pharmacy, he is knowledgeable on a million other things," said leadership at WPMC. "Evan is very engaging with physicians and hospital staff, and well-respected by nursing colleagues."

According to WPMC, Wilson implemented education of the COVID-19 vaccine to employees and the community and provided insight to local leaders on the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine.

“Evan provided guidance when his community needed it most,” said Dodge City Mayor and WPMC board of trustees chairman Rick Sowers.

Wilson will be considered for the companywide LifePoint 2021 Mercy Award.

A ceremony will be held in August in Nashville, Tenn., where the winner will be announced.

"Evan is an outstanding individual that genuinely cares about the health and well-being of the community, he is a valuable resource to the community,” said Ford County Health Department administrator and Ford County Health Officer Angela Sowers.

