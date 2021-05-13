19th Annual Memorial Day Service set

Tradition will continue at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Dodge this Memorial Day as the 19th Annual Memorial Day Service will be held on Monday, May 13 at 11 a.m., located at 11560 U.S. Highway 400.

The annual Memorial Day celebration will feature guest speaker Lieutenant Colonel Steven A. Pollock, US Army (Retired)

This year the Master of Ceremonies will be SFC Derek Pollock--US Army and will hold the following events during the ceremony:

The Posting of Colors by McConnell Air Force Base; Invocation and Benediction by Pastor Dusty Cookson; National Anthem by Christina Haselhorst; Pledge of Allegiance by the Boy Scout Troop 162 and Cub Scouts Pack 162; Calvary Re-enactment of the Riderless Horse; Placing of Wreaths; Carnation Memorial; Roll Call provided by SGT James Dick--US Marine Corps, Amazing Grace performed by Levi Selfridge (bagpipes); 3 Volley Salute by VFW Post 1714 and American Legion 8th District Honor Guards and Taps by Josh Ralston.

Riders such as the American Legion Riders were invited to attend.

The seating for the ceremony will be limited so lawn chairs are encouraged.

There will be handicapped parking available near the shelter area and additional parking in Phase II.

