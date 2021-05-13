Gayla Clark new SunPorch of Dodge City director of nursing services

Registered Nurse Gayla Clark was recently named the new director of nursing services at SunPorch of Dodge City.

Born in Great Bend and grew up in Dodge City, McPherson and Hays, Clark had admired the staff at SunPorch when her grandmother was a resident.

“When I visited my grandmother, I always loved all the activities that allowed her to enjoy life as she aged,” Clark said. “SunPorch staff members valued what was important to her, which was her faith and family.

“When a loved one needs short-term rehab or long-term care, families should definitely consider SunPorch.

“These friendly and professional staff members take the time to interact with our elders every day.”

According to SunPorch, Clark will be responsible for providing leadership in regards to goals, policies, quality management and the budget; assuring compliance with federal and state regulations; monitoring quality assurance; evaluating ongoing training and education; recruiting staff; coaching nurses on leadership; providing good customer service with teamwork in mind and offering a hands-on approach to management.

“Both of my parents are from Dodge and all my grandparents lived here their entire lives,” Clark said. “Family means everything to me. My children are grown and this was the perfect time to move back home.

“Equally important, I have worked with elders most of my life and was fortunate to grow up so close to my grandparents. This played an important role in my life.”

In 1990, Clark received her bachelor’s degree in home economics with an emphasis on nutrition at Fort Hays State University and in 1995 earned her bachelor’s in nursing at FHSU.

From there Clark went on to be the RN case manager at Treasure Valley Hospice in Nampa, Idaho, and assistant director of nursing and director of nursing at Trinity Mission Health and Rehab.

The March of Dimes has honored Clark as Director of Nursing of the Year three times and and is a recipient of the Destiny Award.

“I am so pleased to be using my experience to care for SunPorch elders,” Clark said. “On a more personal note, I was able to return home and build a house close to my parents in south Dodge. It is a blessing to be so close to them.

“It has been wonderful to wake up every morning and spend time with them before work and then again in the evenings. I am making memories to last a lifetime.”

SunPorch administrator Ryan Salinas added, “Gayla has a wealth of knowledge, and just as important, she has the right heart for the job. I look forward to working with her as we care for our elders.”

